September 25, 1918 ~ July 26, 2019 Preceded in death by loving husband George A. Johnson "Bud", parents and brother Dale Winegar, son-in-law James Light. Survived by children, Judith Light and Larry (Ginny) Johnson, grandchildren Mat Johnson and Paul Johnson (Hannah Pitkin), great grandson Jasper Johnson; sister Erma "Lee" Truhlar; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Vida loved her Roseville home, garden, baking, cribbage, sewing, dancing and golf. Vida is home with Bud. We are missing them. Memorial Service and reception on Saturday, September 21, 2019 12:00noon at Roseville Luthern Church, 1215 Roselawn Ave. West Roseville, MN. 55113. Memorials preferred to , Roseveille Luthern Church or Grace Hospice Care.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019