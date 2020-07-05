Of Spencer, IA Formerly of Owatonna and St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2020 at the age of 84. Survived by Marian, wife of 26 years, and children Steve (Mary), Denis (Krissy), Dan (Renee) and Michele Lutz (Dan). Grandpa Vinny to Kristine, Patrick, Katie, Doug, Nick, Jordan, Emilee, Sarah, Brianna, Alex, Anna, Amanda and 7 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by sister June. Also survived by siblings Marty (Karen), Sandra White and Edwina Jeanetta. A 1953 graduate of Murray High School, Vince was a carpenter, Seabee and long-time furniture rep traveling southern MN and northern IA. He moved his family to Owatonna in 1972 and later retired in Spencer, IA. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna, MN at 11:00AM. Visitation one hour prior. Brick-Meger Funeral Home (507)451-1457 www.megercares.com