Age 89 of Burnsville Passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on April 9, 2020 due to Parkinson's. Vince served in the United States Coast Guard and graduated from the University of Minnesota. He retired from Universal Cooperatives Inc. in April of 1996. Vince is preceded in death by his parents, David and Margaret; siblings, Marjorie (William) Ridenour, Dorothy Cahill, William, and infant brother, John Cahill. Vince is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Irene; 5 sons, Jeffery (Catherine), Michael (Kimberly), David (Ruth), Kevin (Joanne) and John (Madisen) Cahill; 18 grand children and 2 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joanne Cahill; also by nieces and nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary, Mother of the Church in Burnsville, where Vincent was involved as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Stephen Ministries and was a member of the Sera Club. Memorials may be sent to Net Ministries, 110 Crusader Ave.W., West St. Paul, or to the Parkinson's Association. White Funeral Home 952-894-5080 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020