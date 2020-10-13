1/
Vincent M. WASHBURN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graduate of Cretin High School "Class of 1938" Passed away Oct. 11, 2020, 2 days prior to his 100th birthday. Age 99 of North Oaks. Preceded in death by wife, Jane and sister, Donna Edwards. Survived by son, Dick (Jo) Washburn; daughter, Kathie Schwalen; grand children, Wendy (Bill) Koschak, Katie Schwalen, Jill (Matt) Maetzold, Kristi (Austin) Gorton, Rick Schwalen and Carl Schwalen; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Andy, Chase, Colton, Brayden and Liam; nieces and nephews. Service 11 AM Thursday Oct. 15th (visitation 10-11AM) at St. Odilia Catholic Church 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Service will be live streamed, see funeral home site for link. Vince was a Army Air Force Veteran and U of M Engineering graduate. Retired as President for Wilbert Theromoform Inc., and was a volunteer to the Sisters of the Good Shepherd. Memorials preferred to Animal Humane Society of Golden Valley, MN.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Service
11:00 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved