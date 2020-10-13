Graduate of Cretin High School "Class of 1938" Passed away Oct. 11, 2020, 2 days prior to his 100th birthday. Age 99 of North Oaks. Preceded in death by wife, Jane and sister, Donna Edwards. Survived by son, Dick (Jo) Washburn; daughter, Kathie Schwalen; grand children, Wendy (Bill) Koschak, Katie Schwalen, Jill (Matt) Maetzold, Kristi (Austin) Gorton, Rick Schwalen and Carl Schwalen; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Andy, Chase, Colton, Brayden and Liam; nieces and nephews. Service 11 AM Thursday Oct. 15th (visitation 10-11AM) at St. Odilia Catholic Church 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Service will be live streamed, see funeral home site for link. Vince was a Army Air Force Veteran and U of M Engineering graduate. Retired as President for Wilbert Theromoform Inc., and was a volunteer to the Sisters of the Good Shepherd. Memorials preferred to Animal Humane Society of Golden Valley, MN.