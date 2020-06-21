June 16, 1924 – June 16, 2020 Died peacefully at his home The Commons on Marice in Eagan. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Lorna Jean (nee Sloan); daughter Barbara Jo; parents Georgina & Frederick; brothers Frederick, Benjamin, Henry; sisters Alice Meyer & Rosetta (Martin) Protextor. Survived by daughter Debbie Meyer; sister-in-law Helen (Ralph) Swanson; many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews and friends. Retired 3M 1989 after 42 years. WWII vet, navigator B17 with 95th Bombardment Group in European Theater. Special thanks to the caring staff of the Pearl Garden, The Commons on Marice & Allina Hospice staff. Private service to be held. Memorials to the Open Door Pantry, Eagan; Neighbors Inc, SSP & Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.