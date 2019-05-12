|
|
Age 84, of Minneapolis Passed away May 3, 2019 Survived by his wife Hazel; step-daughter Krista (Rick) Ottino; step-son Timothy (Lisa) Wettsteim; step-granddaughters Rebecca & Morgan Wettsteim; sister Margaret (Charles) Kielkopf; brothers Gregory (Mary) O'Connor & Timothy (Hazel) O'Connor; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Harold & Florence; and an infant sister. Retired from Merrick Community Services. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials to North Memorial Hospice. 651-645-1233
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019