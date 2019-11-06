|
Vince Vincent Thomas Stillman answered to many names; Vincent, Vince, Vinnie, Vindawg and V. V was an amazing man who was loved by anyone he met and now missed by all who were close. He overflowed with kindness and had a heart filled with love for family and friends. As Vince would often say, and it is now fitting "I had a good run." Vincent was born on October 24, 1970. He went to his forever home, where he is no longer suffering on October 30, 2019. All thanks and praise to the Lord Jesus Christ! In lieu of flowers, his wife Jill (Parupsky) Stillman requests donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/ donate, or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Come and share your stories with others: Wisconsin: Friday, November 8, Northwoods Vineyard Church, 418 Kaphaem Road, Tomahawk, WI. Service 4:00 pm, light dinner immediately following at Prairie Rapids, 10223 Prairie Rapids Road, Tomahawk, WI. Minnesota: Monday, November 11, River Valley Church, 14898 Energy Way, Apple Valley, MN. Service 4:00 pm, light dinner immediately following at River Valley Church. All arrangements are being managed by Generations Funeral Home and Crematory, 1400 N. 4th Street, Tomahawk, WI, 54487. Generationsfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019