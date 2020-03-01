|
|
Of Lake Elmo The daughter of Rudolph and Emma Reichow (nee Pretzel), Viola was born in 1922 in Woodbury, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Woodbury Methodist Church in Woodbury, MN. She married Gilbert Sullwold in 1947 at Woodbury Methodist Church after which she joined St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake Elmo, MN. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and family. She was called from this world of pain, sorrow and sickness to the joy and peace of heaven on February 27, 2020. She reached the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; 3 small children, Sally, Ann and Dale; 2 brothers, Melvin and Edwin; and 1 sister, Alice. She leaves to mourn her passing 2 daughters, Joyce and Lucy (Scott); 1 son, Henry (Suzanne); 4 grand children; 5 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Funeral Service Wednesday, March 4 at 11:00 AM at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (5274 Stillwater Boulevard N.) Visitation Tuesday, March 3 from 4:00–8:00 PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER (2800 Curve Crest Boulevard), and also one hour prior to the service at church. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020