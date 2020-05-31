Viola Elizabeth (Pung) MIKEL
1928 - 2020
Age 91, of St. Paul and Clear Lake, MN Passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Viola was born October 22, 1928, to Edward and Clara (Flint) Pung in St. Martin, MN. The family moved to St. Cloud after her father's death, and she attended St. Cloud Cathedral HS. She married George (Jiggs) Mikel on August 26, 1950, in St. Cloud, and they later moved to St. Paul. Upon retirement they moved to a new home on Briggs Lake in Clear Lake. Together with husband Jiggs, they enjoyed retirement years at their homes in Florida and Minnesota playing golf with their many friends. She is survived by her children, Dave (Marie) Mikel, Mark Mikel, Mary Pat (Mike) Lanegran; 8 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and siblings, Ramona (Bob) Noyes, Vern (Erliss) Pung and Orville (Nadine) Pung. Vi was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jiggs; daughter, Jan; and grandson, Collin Orth. Our family is deeply grateful for the loving care and expertise of the skilled nursing staff at Elim Memory Care in Princeton. Funeral services pending. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. williamsdingmann.com




Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
