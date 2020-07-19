Age 88, of Inver Grove Heights Born in Lowry, South Dakota Peacefully passed away July 15, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband and infant daughter. She is survived by her siblings, Violet, Eileen (Jim), Mavis (Edward) and Audrey; children, D'On, Denise (Dick), Duane and Douglas; grandchildren, William, Brooke (Nick), Tiffany, Kasey (Annie), Randi, Justin, Nathan, Willem, Alyssa and Chelsea (Leib); great-grandchildren, Evan, Zack, Mackenzie, Kiegan and Hadassa. Memorial Service 11 AM Monday, July 20th at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2075 70th St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service. Fellowship to follow outside. Private interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com