1/1
Viola Irene MARONEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88, of Inver Grove Heights Born in Lowry, South Dakota Peacefully passed away July 15, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband and infant daughter. She is survived by her siblings, Violet, Eileen (Jim), Mavis (Edward) and Audrey; children, D'On, Denise (Dick), Duane and Douglas; grandchildren, William, Brooke (Nick), Tiffany, Kasey (Annie), Randi, Justin, Nathan, Willem, Alyssa and Chelsea (Leib); great-grandchildren, Evan, Zack, Mackenzie, Kiegan and Hadassa. Memorial Service 11 AM Monday, July 20th at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2075 70th St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service. Fellowship to follow outside. Private interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved