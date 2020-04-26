Viola Irene ROZIKES
1926 - 2020
nee Estrin Age 93 Born to Oscar and Hilma Estrin on May 26th, 1926 in Dale, MN and was a St. Paul resident for most of her life. Viola went home to Jesus on April 18th, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Christ Albert; all of her six siblings; son-in-law Dennis Nelson; and daughter-in-law Nadine. Viola is survived by her children Cynthia Nelson, Pamela Rozikes (Patricia Lindberg), Patrica (David) Erickson, Steven, Cheryl (David) Rowley, Christine (Rick) Lentz; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced when we are allowed to safely gather again. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
