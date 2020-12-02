1/1
Viola Mary MAEHREN
November 8, 1920 November 30, 2020 Age 100, of St. Paul, formerly of Avon, MN. Preceded in death by parents, Nicholas & Elizabeth (Achman) Maehren; sister, Eleanor (Leonard) Zipp; brother, Norbert (Noella) Maehren; and niece, Jeanette Kern. Survived by cousins, nieces, nephew, and grand nieces & nephews. Viola was a Class of 1940 graduate of Mechanic Arts H.S. (St. Paul). She was a very independent & active woman her entire life. She was a devout Catholic and was involved with Catholic Daughters of America and was a member of the Church of St. Agnes where she helped make altar breads and was a member of the St. Agnes Altar & Rosary Society. She was a founding member of Legislative Evaluation Assembly of MN and a strong supporter of the Minnesota Republican Party. She was an election judge through the Spring of 2020. Viola was a successful insurance agent with Minnesota Federal Reserve and she reached the million-dollar club as an insurance agent with Burnet Realty within 7 years of working with them. Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Friday, December 4 at THE CHURCH OF ST. BENEDICT, 212 1st St. SW, Avon, MN 56301. Interment St. Benedict Parish Cemetery. Memorials preferred to The Church of St. Agnes, 535 Thomas Ave., St. Paul, MN 55103 or The Church of St. Benedict. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
THE CHURCH OF ST. BENEDICT
