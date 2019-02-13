Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ANN'S CHAPEL
2445 County Road E,
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Age 104 Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grand-mother passed away on February 8, 2019. Violet was a woman of strong faith and her kindness, wisdom, inspiration, and sense of humor will be missed beyond words. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Anna Wojcik; husband, Leo; children, Tom, Bill and Rose; grandson, Tom; and three brothers and four sisters. Survived by children, Dorothy (Joe), Jeffrey (Jackie), Gregory (Barb), Betty (Scott), Janet, John, June (Carl); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Visitation 4-8PM Monday, February 18th at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, February 19th at ST. ANN'S CHAPEL, 2445 County Road E, White Bear Lake. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul. The family sends a special thanks to the Intrepid Hospice Care team. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 13, 2019
