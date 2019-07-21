Home

Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Methodist Church
615 15th St W
Hastings, MN
View Map
Violet E. "VI" DUROW


1926 - 2019
Violet E. "VI" DUROW Obituary
Age 93, of Hastings Passed Away July 17, 2019 She was born June 5, 1926 to Edward and Myrtle (Porth) Durow in Stillwater. Vi worked for 41 years at Bahls Motor and Implement as well as on the family farm. She was a fabulous cake decorator and enjoyed traveling.Vi was preceded death by her parents and her brother, William.She is survived by her sister in law, Marilyn; niece, LeAnn (Michael) Marshall; nephews, William (Jody), Robert (Lauri), and Bryan; 10 great nieces and nephews; and 7 great great nieces and nephews.A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Resurrection Methodist Church, 615 15th St W, Hastings. A Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St. in Hastings, and 1 hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment, Old Cottage Grove Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
