Age 94, of St. Paul, MN Died early Fri., March 22, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood, MN. Violet is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Gilbert and Edward; three sisters; Eleanor, Rose, and Kathleen; and beloved husband George. She will be missed by her daugthers; Priscilla (David) Howard, Diane McShannock; grandchildren, Michael Howard, Daprice (John) Mc Guinness, Joseph (Rennae) Howard; one great grandson Alexander Howard and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral service at First Evangelical Free Church in Maplewood, MN Thurs., March 28th, at 11am, with visitation at 10am until the time of the service. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Mahtomedi, MN. 651-738-2198
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019