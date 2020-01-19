|
|
Age 98, of Marine on St. Croix Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6th, 2020 at Encore-North Branch in Hospice care after an extended hospital stay at St. Croix Regional Medical Center. Preceded in death by husband, Harold French; and sister, Elizabeth (Mogren) Heaser. Survived by sons, Thomas Bowens, Calvin (Susan) Bowens, and Ronald (Joyce) Bowens; and many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grand children, and great-great-grand children. Mrs. French was born Violet Mogren August 19, 1921 to Eben and Rhoba (Gage) Mogren in the South-Eastern Minnesota town of Minneiska. Violet graduated from Winona High School and proceeded to college in the Twin Cities. She married her first husband, Edward Bowens, and moved to the Scandia area in the late 50s where they raised their three sons. Violet was a local realtor and mortgage/title closer. She enjoyed music and a variety of arts and crafts including oil painting, knitting, reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards, and enjoying time with friends, neighbors, and family. In 1999 she became a member of the Scandia-Marine Lions Club where she continued to serve actively in her community until 2019. Celebration of Life will be Sunday, January 26, 3-5 PM at the Scandia Community Center. Private interment in the spring at Roselawn Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020