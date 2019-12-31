|
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother Passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Peaceful Living Lodge at age 83. Preceded in death by husband Bennett and infant son Michael. Survived by children Marvin, Bob (Terry), Ben, Martha and (Joe). She was loved by many and a member of the Amazing Grace Assembly of God Church. Funeral Service 2PM Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Amazing Grace Assembly of God, 1237 Earl St., St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 31, 2019