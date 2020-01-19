Home

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
13900 Biscayne Ave. W
Rosemount, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Joseph
13900 Biscayne Ave. W
Rosemount, MN
Violet Mae MONSON

Age 91, of Burnsville Passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard; brother, Joe; and sister, Beverly. Survived by her children, Kathleen (Michael) Lloyd, Richard (Laura), Ronald (Debbie) and Kevin; grandchildren, Steven (fiancé Stephanie) Williams, Paul (Amy), Katherine and Christina; great-grand children, Abigail and Travis; brothers, Richard (Karen) Nelson and Gary Nelson; sister, Mary (Herb) Jeffers. Violet was born in Rice Lake, WI. She worked in the medical field as an administrative assistant in the St. Paul area. She enjoyed volunteering, arts and crafts, and playing cards. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Fri., Jan. 24, 2020 at the Church of St. Joseph, 13900 Biscayne Ave. W., Rosemount, with visitation one hour prior. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
