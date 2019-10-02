Home

Violet NEUHAUS


1927 - 2019
Violet NEUHAUS Obituary
1927 — 2019 Entered into Eternal Life on 18th September, 2019. Waiting for her at Heaven's Gate, her husband Bill, sisters Elaine & Doris, brothers Bud & Glen & their loved ones. Violet was a devoted lifelong servant of her Christian faith. She loved good food, travel and meeting people. Her hands were a blessing to so many – a pioneer in the world of massage therapy in the Twin Cities. Violet will be missed by her relatives and friends. We wish to thank all the staff at Lyngblomsten & Allina Hospice for their care of Violet. The funeral of Violet will be held in Neillsville, Wisconsin at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019
