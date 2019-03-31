Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Community of Grace Lutheran Church
4000 Linden Ave
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Community of Grace Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil GROVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil GROVE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virgil GROVE Obituary
Age 84, of Woodbury, MN Formerly of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Waverly Gardens Care Center in North Oaks, MN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Grove, of 52 years. Virgil will be remembered for his unwavering sense of humor, no matter what his circumstance. He will be deeply missed by his two sons, Kevin (Julie) Grove of Hammond, WI and Brian (Matt Johnson) Grove of Hopkins, MN and one special grand-daughter, Elizabeth Grove. Visitation from 4 – 8 pm Wednesday, 4/3/19, at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake and 1 hour prior to the service at church. Funeral Service 11am Thursday, 4/4/19 at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden Ave., White Bear Lake. Interment at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Faribault.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Download Now