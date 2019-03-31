|
Age 84, of Woodbury, MN Formerly of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Waverly Gardens Care Center in North Oaks, MN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Grove, of 52 years. Virgil will be remembered for his unwavering sense of humor, no matter what his circumstance. He will be deeply missed by his two sons, Kevin (Julie) Grove of Hammond, WI and Brian (Matt Johnson) Grove of Hopkins, MN and one special grand-daughter, Elizabeth Grove. Visitation from 4 – 8 pm Wednesday, 4/3/19, at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake and 1 hour prior to the service at church. Funeral Service 11am Thursday, 4/4/19 at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden Ave., White Bear Lake. Interment at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Faribault.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019