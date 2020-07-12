Age 80 of Inver Grove Heights Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather Passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Southview Acres Health Care Center due to COVID-19. Virgil was born on October 21, 1939, in Britton, South Dakota, the second child of Roman and Loretta (Etl) Michlitsch, and raised on a farm near Eden with his sisters Valeria and Audrey. In 1960, he came to the Twin Cities and started a career with Armour & Company. On September 29, 1962, Virgil married the love of his life, Carol Stianson, of Roslyn, South Dakota. They eventually settled in Inver Grove Heights, where they built their home and were blessed with daughters Jody and Kelly. He later worked for Raco Oil & Grease Co. and started a cleaning business. After retiring in 2002 from School District #199, he dedicated even more time to granddaughters Amber and Autumn, who filled this proud grandpa with endless joy. Virgil's devotion to his family was extraordinary—always a provider and protector for all of his girls in whatever ways they needed. He was lighthearted and playful, always smiling. He worked hard yet was always ready and willing to help anyone. Virgil was a good man, a man of faith and integrity with a servant's heart. He was always on time and could fix or DIY almost anything in his prized garage. He also enjoyed many activities including horseback riding, fishing, snowmobiling, dancing, playing games, gardening, sports, and gathering with family and friends. While he loved camping and traveling, especially visits to the family farm, he was always happiest at home. Now at home in Heaven, Virgil is deeply missed and lives on in the hearts of his devoted wife Carol, daughters Jody Michlitsch and Kelly (Todd) Forrester, granddaughters Amber and Autumn Forrester, sister Audrey Johnson, sister- and brother-in-law Lois and Gerald Zimmermann, nieces and nephews, many other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Valeria and brother-in-law Philip Kulesa. A Memorial Celebration of Virgil's Life is set for Friday, July 17 at 11:00 a.m., in The Chapel at Hosanna Church, 9600 163rd Street West, Lakeville. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Enter through Door 5. Social distancing practiced. Masks required and available if needed. Live stream at https://youtu. be/sOaVAL-sYVU. Memorials to the family preferred in lieu of flowers. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com