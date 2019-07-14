|
|
Age 78 of Woodbury Went to her Heavenly Home on July 6, 2019 after an eight month battle with pancreatic cancer. Preceded in death by husband Gerald (Jerry) of 57 years. Survived by daughter Kim Anderson; son Brett (Annette) Anderson; grandchildren Nicholas, Mackenzie, Matthew and Madeline; and many other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Rd., on July 18 at 11 AM with visitation starting at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan) or the . Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019