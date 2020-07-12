Age 84 of Prescott, WI Passed away peacefully Friday July 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after more than 35 years battling pulmonary fibrosis. She was born in Mankato, MN to Leonard and Leola (Ludtke) Matzke. Ginny met the love her life, Bob, in 1950 when she started at Rapidan High School after 8 years at St John's Lutheran Church School in Good Thunder, MN. Ginny was a drum majorette and basketball cheerleader (while Bob played guard on the basketball team) and they started dating in their junior year. They graduated in 1953 and Ginny attended Travel Industry School in Minneapolis and Kansas City and moved to Los Angeles with her high school friend Isobel "Skip" Grant, where she worked for multiple airlines, starting a 25 year career in the travel agency which brought her to 31 countries. Bob was transferred to Los Angeles by the US Army and they married in 1956. Ginny, a long-time member of East Immanuel Church, was a champion for Christ, a loving mother to four, grandmother to eight and great-grandmother to three. Her strength, courage and sweet spirit were felt by all who met her. Ginny is preceded in death by parents and 1 sister, Lou Jean (Carl) Mathiason. Survived by her husband of 64 years, Bob; children, Scott (Cynthia), Cindy (Richard) Kalow, Ross (Charlet), Jennifer (Jon Bishop) Reedstrom Bishop; grandchildren, Cristina Reedstrom, Brittany (Jamie) Kauppi, Rachelle (Ben Webster) Reedstrom, Elizabeth (Kolten) Fischer, Alec and Bryce (Sophie Olson) Kalow, Nathan and Peter Reedstrom; 3 great-grand children; and 1 brother, Dwayne (Genevieve) Matzke. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Wed. July 15 at East Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1173 Payne Ave, St Paul, MN (Visitation 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM at church) (masks required for all indoor gatherings). Outdoor luncheon and fellowship immediately following the ceremony at the Reedstrom residence in Prescott, WI. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Mpls, Thursday July 16 at 9:30 AM. Memorials to Ginny's favorite evangelist, Joyce Meyer Ministries or to East Immanuel Lutheran Church.