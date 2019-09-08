Home

POWERED BY

Services
O’Halloran and Murphy-Woodbury - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
For more information about
Virginia SEITZER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH
8260 4 th St. N.
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH
8260 4 th St. N.
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia SEITZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ann (Bisch) SEITZER


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Ann (Bisch) SEITZER Obituary
Of Oakdale Died September 6, 2019 Virginia was born February 22, 1927 in Madison Lake, MN to Clement and Mary Ann (née Tarpy) Bisch. After graduating from Le Seuer High School, Virginia married Howard in Le Seuer, MN on May 29, 1948. They raised 2 sons and 4 daughters in St. Paul, MN. Virginia was a homemaker and very proud of her family. She loved traveling, playing cards, golfing, square dancing, sharing her childhood memories, and spending time with her family. Virginia is preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Gamst; grandsons, Craig Seitzer and Ryan Conrad; and 7 siblings. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Howard; children, Marilyn (Ron) Freberg, Cathy Baron, Jim (Robyn), Joe Seitzer, and Viki Conrad; 18 grandchil-dren, 22 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Brandt; and many special nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Wednesday, September 11 at GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale, with visitation beginning at 9 am at church. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now