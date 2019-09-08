|
Of Oakdale Died September 6, 2019 Virginia was born February 22, 1927 in Madison Lake, MN to Clement and Mary Ann (née Tarpy) Bisch. After graduating from Le Seuer High School, Virginia married Howard in Le Seuer, MN on May 29, 1948. They raised 2 sons and 4 daughters in St. Paul, MN. Virginia was a homemaker and very proud of her family. She loved traveling, playing cards, golfing, square dancing, sharing her childhood memories, and spending time with her family. Virginia is preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Gamst; grandsons, Craig Seitzer and Ryan Conrad; and 7 siblings. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Howard; children, Marilyn (Ron) Freberg, Cathy Baron, Jim (Robyn), Joe Seitzer, and Viki Conrad; 18 grandchil-dren, 22 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Brandt; and many special nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Wednesday, September 11 at GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale, with visitation beginning at 9 am at church. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019