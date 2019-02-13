|
Died due to complications of Parkinson's Disease on February 8, 2019 at the age of 75 in Roseville, MN. Virginia was born August 22, 1943 in Winterhaven, FL, where her father was stationed during WWII. She was raised in New Rockford, ND, the eldest of ten children. She spent several years at the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Fargo, ND, where she was known as Sister Timothy. She received her bachelor's degree from the College of St. Benedict and a master's Degree from Michigan State University. Virginia was a much-liked science teacher, spending the majority of her time teaching high school biology at Derham Hall and then Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, MN. She could often be found walking in nearby parks and forests closely observing the flora, was an avid reader and one who enjoyed learning to paint with watercolors. Her love and devotion to her daughter was known by all family and friends. Virginia is survived by her husband, Robert Murphy; daughter Anne (Dan) From and two grandsons, Lincoln and Jackson From. She is also survived by her siblings: John Gaffrey, Rod (Mary June) Gaffrey, Bob (Joyce) Gaffrey, Joy (Maurice) McCormick, Richard Gaffrey, Mary (Frank) Knier, Gerard Gaffrey, JoAnn Gaffrey and 15 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna Gaffrey, brother Kevin Gaffrey and her nephew, Benjamin Knier. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 4537 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis. Visitation will start at 10 am, with mass starting at 11 am. Memorial donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc. at: www.apdaparkinson.org
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 13, 2019