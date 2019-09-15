|
Age 93 of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully July 23rd, 2019 Services will be held at St. John the Episcopal Church, 60 Kent Street, St. Paul, MN 55102 on Sunday, September 22 at 1:30 PM with open reception to follow 2:30-4:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. Ginny is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willard C. Parrish, (2002) and son, David C. Parrish (2015). She is survived by sons James R. and Geoffrey S.; grandsons Benjamin and Lucian; daughter-in-law Carla Stark-Parrish; granddaughters Emily (Kayle Lewellen), Alexandra, Rhiley, and Quinlyn; and great grandchildren, Croix and Jayce. Ginny will be dearly missed by many communities of vocal students, PEO and sorority sisters, residents, friends and family. Ginny Parrish soprano, graduate of Drake University, majored in vocal performance and music education with a minor in Piano. She studied with Ethel Killion Michaud in Los Angeles and was selected to be a recitative soloist in Bach's St. Mathew Passion directed by Robert Shaw. She performed in leading roles in oratorios including Requiems of Mozart and Brahms, The Creation, Elijah, The Messiah, Gilbert & Sullivan's The Mikado, Patience, Yeoman of The Guards, La Serva Padrona by Pergolesi and A Waltz Dream by Oscar Straus, for an Iowa Opera Co, performing member for Matinee Musical in Duluth, Schubert Club and Thursday Musicale in Twin Cities, Performed music theatre programs for conventions and civic productions in Des Moines, Los Angeles, Duluth and the Twin Cities. Ginny taught vocal music in Pre-School through High School in Duluth, MN and the Twin Cities 1960-1980s. Soprano soloist for St. Paul's Episcopal Duluth, University Christian & First Methodist; Des Moines, Unity Unitarian, United Church of Christ, St. John the Evangelist & St. Clement's Episcopal in St. Paul. Ginny and Will moved to Sacramento in 1983; she performed for and was president of The Sacramento Saturday (music) Club, active in various musical events, taught private voice to many terrific young people, sang in The Davis Chorale, directed the Choristers at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral and sang in the Sanctuary Choir's in residence tour for four summers in ten cathedrals in England. Ginny is a 50 year PEO member, Drake University Alumna, Chi Omega Sorority, Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity and National Association of Teachers of Singing.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019