Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Woodbury Senior Living
7012 Lake Road
Virginia Bernice FLAHERTY

Virginia Bernice FLAHERTY Obituary
Age 80 Long-time resident of North St. Paul Passed away October 22, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Allan and Bernice (Glish) Poucher; brothers Eugene, Allan and sister-in-law Elizabeth. Survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Gregory; children Sharon, Carol, Theresa Eckholm (David), Michael and Mark; and grandchildren, Kathryn Bixler (Michael), Miriam Leisman Rubin (Daniel), Christopher Flaherty-Brill, Matthew Eckholm (Jacquelyn) and Brian Eckholm (Hunter). She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Wilson (Thomas) and many nieces, nephews and good friends. Virginia worked in classified ad sales for 40+ years at Lillie News where she was well known for her can-do attitude, sincerity and devotion to her customers. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 1:30 pm at Woodbury Senior Living, 7012 Lake Road, Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
