Age 89 Of Hudson, Wisconsin Virginia "Ginny" Ann (Wiegand) Bertelsen passed away on December 5, 2019, after a happy life dedicated to family and music. She earned her music education degree from the University of Wisconsin and taught music in Hudson and Somerset, Wisconsin. She and her husband Arnold "Bert" Bertelsen sang together as a duo, with Ginny playing ukulele and Bert playing string bass, and also in a four-person group called the Cats and Canaries. She performed in musicals at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson and with the New Fogey Follies in Minneapolis. She is survived by her children: David (Polly) Bertelsen of Wisconsin, Robert (Annette) Bertelsen of Minnesota, and Margi (Kevin) Brown of Georgia; grandchildren: Derek Bertelsen, Corey Bertelsen and Jinna (Thomas) Lusty; and two great-grandchildren. Her husband and parents precede her in death. Service will be held at 11 AM on December 28, 2019 at United Methodist Church, 1401 Laurel St., Hudson, with a gathering held one hour prior to the service at the church and a luncheon following the service. Interment will be at Willow River Cemetery following the service. Memorials preferred to The Phipps Center or Hudson United Methodist Church. Services entrusted to the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019