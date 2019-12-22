Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
1401 Laurel St.
Hudson, WI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
1401 Laurel St.
Hudson, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia BERTELSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia BERTELSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia BERTELSEN Obituary
Age 89 Of Hudson, Wisconsin Virginia "Ginny" Ann (Wiegand) Bertelsen passed away on December 5, 2019, after a happy life dedicated to family and music. She earned her music education degree from the University of Wisconsin and taught music in Hudson and Somerset, Wisconsin. She and her husband Arnold "Bert" Bertelsen sang together as a duo, with Ginny playing ukulele and Bert playing string bass, and also in a four-person group called the Cats and Canaries. She performed in musicals at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson and with the New Fogey Follies in Minneapolis. She is survived by her children: David (Polly) Bertelsen of Wisconsin, Robert (Annette) Bertelsen of Minnesota, and Margi (Kevin) Brown of Georgia; grandchildren: Derek Bertelsen, Corey Bertelsen and Jinna (Thomas) Lusty; and two great-grandchildren. Her husband and parents precede her in death. Service will be held at 11 AM on December 28, 2019 at United Methodist Church, 1401 Laurel St., Hudson, with a gathering held one hour prior to the service at the church and a luncheon following the service. Interment will be at Willow River Cemetery following the service. Memorials preferred to The Phipps Center or Hudson United Methodist Church. Services entrusted to the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -