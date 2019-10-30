|
|
Born January 5, 1926 in Duluth Passed away on October 27, 2019 She is now in the heavenly company of her husband Steve, sister June and parents Ruth and Albert Lanthier. She leaves behind her sister Joan, children Steve (Mara) and Jane; grandchildren Ana and Eli Miletich, Nik, Maria (Jeremy Larson) and Lisa Zewers; great grandchildren, Keaton and Grace Larson and Gavin Zewers; brother-in-law Eli (Carol) Miletich; sister-in-law Eva Cole; many beloved nieces and nephews; and her Advent Lutheran family. Per her request, a private funeral will be held. We cannot thank Parmly on the Lake enough for their kind and loving care during her time with them. We love you mom, RIP. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 30, 2019