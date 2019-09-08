Home

Of White Bear Lake, MN Passed into eternal life on August 31, 2019. Survived by daughters, Elizabeth (Rick) Gregoire and Allison Clark; grandchildren, Paige, Eleanor, Drew and Kendra; sister, Judith Martin; nephews W. Robert (Michelle) Zellner III, John Zellner, Chase Zellner, Nate (Kathy) Zellner; cousin Dick (Susan) Rogers. Preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur Robert and Eleanor Zellner; brother and sister-in-law W. Robert (Janice) Zellner II; brother-in-law, William Martin; nephew, Kenneth Zellner; niece, Jody Martin. Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, September 14th, with visitation beginning one hour prior at Cerenity Chapel of White Bear Lake, 1900 Webber St.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
