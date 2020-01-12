|
Age 92 of Farmington Passed away on January 7, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Ken, son Thomas, parents and 2 brothers. Survived by daughter Toni (David) Wilson; sons Tim, Todd (Tammy) and Ted; 10 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; sister Victoria Grundman; brother Gerald Kleve; also by many nieces, nephews and beloved former students. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington, MN. Visitation 4-8pm Monday, January 13, at White Funeral Home, 901 3rd St. Farmington, MN. and also one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment, St. Michaels Cemetery. Memorials to St. Michaels Church. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020