Virginia E. "Ginny" REIN
Age 96, of Fountain Hills, AZ Formerly of the Twin Cities, MN Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Elsie Gauger, husband of 56 years, Clayton G. Rein, brother, Robert Gauger, son, Robert O Rein, and daughter-in-law, Linda Rein. Survived by children, Trish Cowle (Brad), Judy Hoffman (Jerry), Burt Rein (Martin Lichtenstein), daughter-in-law, Katherine Rein, Stan Rein (Jane), grandchildren, Robin Getsug, Tony Getsug, Scott Baker, Heather Rein, Shandin Shaw, Erin Loavenbruck, Shannon Breen, Ian McKinnen, sister Betty Jean Barry, sister-in-law Millie Rein, 15 great-grandchildren and countless nieces, nephew, and friends. Ginny was born in Cuba, Kansas and spent her childhood growing up in Arcadia, Wisconsin. As a child, Ginny discovered a love of music which ultimately led to her becoming a professional organist, pianist and singer. She played in Wisconsin then moved to Minnesota and played in both Minneapolis and St. Paul. After meeting her future husband Clayt, she worked at the C.G. Rein Company for virtually the balance of her life. Ginny and Clayt rarely left each other's side as they worked, played and traveled together enjoying a wonderful and special marriage. Clayt, throughout their marriage, introduced her as his bride. They ran several companies under the C.G, Rein Development Company, including C.G. Rein Galleries in several locations throughout the United State, Heath and Tennis clubs, many apartment complexes both built and managed and strip malls throughout the Twin Cities. Ginny was an amazing wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grand mother, daughter and friend. She was elegant, funny, caring, and beautiful. Those who knew her marveled at her warmth, curiosity and genuine interest in others. She was a very special, generous and giving lady. Special thanks are extened for a wonderful, compassionate and loving group of caregivers, led by Letitia Berrones, who cared for Ginny for the last eight years of her life, Irene Berrones, Gabriella Arhin and Kristine Martin. Funeral and memorial service information will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Hospice of the Valley, Ronald McDonald House, or to the donors preferred charity. Funeral home is Messinger Funeral Home in Scottsdale.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
12065 North Saguaro Blvd.
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
(480) 837-5588
