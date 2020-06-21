Virginia Emily (Hertzberg) KNUTSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 92 2/28/1928 — 6/16/2020 Preceded in death by beloved husband Bob and son Jim. Survived by her loving family: children Barb, Joan, Bob (Debbie) and Patty, 14 grand children and 8 great-grandchildren. Once retired, Ginny and Bob enjoyed many winters in Mesa, Arizona and summers in Clear Lake, Minnesota. She loved her family, her work, quilting, walking and her last 20 years spent at Boutwells Landing in Stillwater. Private interment and celebration of life at Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater, MN.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved