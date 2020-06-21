Age 92 2/28/1928 — 6/16/2020 Preceded in death by beloved husband Bob and son Jim. Survived by her loving family: children Barb, Joan, Bob (Debbie) and Patty, 14 grand children and 8 great-grandchildren. Once retired, Ginny and Bob enjoyed many winters in Mesa, Arizona and summers in Clear Lake, Minnesota. She loved her family, her work, quilting, walking and her last 20 years spent at Boutwells Landing in Stillwater. Private interment and celebration of life at Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater, MN.









