(nee Cox) Age 74 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 6. Virginia is survived by her husband of 53 years, Maurice Braun; daughter, Christine Mattson and son-in law, Erik of Naperville, Il; son, Peter Braun of South St Paul; daughter Pamela Braun of Woodbury; son, Anthony Braun of Lakeville; and her loving grandchildren, Kimberly, Katie and Kyle Mattson of Naperville, Il. Visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 749 6th Avenue S., South St. Paul on Monday, March 11 at 10am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dakota Country Library, 199 Wentworth Avenue E, West St. Paul, 55118. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019