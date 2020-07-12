Of Saint Paul Passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020, at the age of 100. She spent most of her adult life as a resident of Roseville. Preceded in death by loving husband, Richard; parents, Edward and Emilie Irene McConville; brothers, William and Keith; and twin sister, Irene. Ginny lived a rich, full life. She was born as a twin on June 4, 1920 in Akeley, Minnesota. Her twin sister Irene died after only 3 days. The family eventually moved to St. Paul and Ginny graduated from Derham Hall High School and later, St. Catherine University. She was in one of the first graduating classes of their new dietician program. When she graduated, World War II had started and the Army came calling on St. Kate's for dieticians. She served at an Army Air Force training base in Colorado and made lifelong friends. She described how sad it was when the pilots would finish training and head to England—they knew that many would not return. After the war, she settled in St. Paul, met her husband Richard and they were married. Richard built a house in Roseville just down Belmont Lane from St. Rose Catholic Parish. They would raise 6 boys in that house – at one point having 5 sons that were 5 years old or younger. They made many lifelong friends in that vibrant community. She worked as a dietician at various places, but the longest stint was when she was the dietician at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater. She enjoyed that position very much and said that the inmates always treated her with respect. In retirement, she and Richard took many trips around the world with their friends. Ginny was a spirited, strong-willed, intelligent woman who loved telling stories. She had strong opinions and you could not predict where she would land on an issue. She was a lifelong Twins and Vikings fan, and loved recalling sports moments such as witnessing Mudcat Grant hit the home run in game 6 of the 1965 World Series. She will be missed for her spunk and spirit. She is survived by sons, Tom (Paulette), Jerry (Mary), Mark, Jim, Joe (Barb) and Keith (Victoria); grandchildren, Scott, Rebecca, Ryan, Katie, Joe, Nick, Krissy, Tom, Dan, Abigail and David; and numerous great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial to be held Friday, July 17th at 10:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2048 Hamline Avenue, Roseville. Will allow 250 attendees in a church that normally can hold 1,200. So please come. No visitation due to recent restrictions. Donations preferred to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church or St. Catherine University.