Age 73 Of Minneapolis Died of COPD and heart disease Nov. 29, 2019. Born Oct 12, 1946, she was predeceased by exceptional parents, Robert W (aka Bill) and Verna I (Michaels) Corgan; precious brother, William H (aka Billy) Corgan; and steadfast brother-in-law, Jeffrey S Adams. Survived by devoted and loving husband, Ronald J; perfect son, David C (Jean Durant); phenomenal almost-son, Peter G (Lori) Hames; brilliant sisters, Verna Corgan and Tiffany (Norman) King; awesome brother, Robert E (aka Cori) Corgan; marvelous aunt, Mary Swartz; truest best friend, Patty Jensen; outstanding nieces and nephews; and cherished friends and extended family. She felt profoundly blessed with the incredible beloveds in her life. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM, Friday, December 13, at ST ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, E 29th St and 32nd Ave S, Minneapolis. Visitation the hour prior. Reception and luncheon immediately following. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Care (St Paul); Park Nicollet Hospice Program, c/o Park Nicollet Foundation (St Louis Park); or St Albert the Great Catholic Church (Minneapolis). 612-724-3621
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019