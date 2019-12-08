Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH
E 29th St and 32nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
ST ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH
E 29th St and 32nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia RENGEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia I. (Corgan) RENGEL


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia I. (Corgan) RENGEL Obituary
Age 73 Of Minneapolis Died of COPD and heart disease Nov. 29, 2019. Born Oct 12, 1946, she was predeceased by exceptional parents, Robert W (aka Bill) and Verna I (Michaels) Corgan; precious brother, William H (aka Billy) Corgan; and steadfast brother-in-law, Jeffrey S Adams. Survived by devoted and loving husband, Ronald J; perfect son, David C (Jean Durant); phenomenal almost-son, Peter G (Lori) Hames; brilliant sisters, Verna Corgan and Tiffany (Norman) King; awesome brother, Robert E (aka Cori) Corgan; marvelous aunt, Mary Swartz; truest best friend, Patty Jensen; outstanding nieces and nephews; and cherished friends and extended family. She felt profoundly blessed with the incredible beloveds in her life. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM, Friday, December 13, at ST ALBERT THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, E 29th St and 32nd Ave S, Minneapolis. Visitation the hour prior. Reception and luncheon immediately following. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Care (St Paul); Park Nicollet Hospice Program, c/o Park Nicollet Foundation (St Louis Park); or St Albert the Great Catholic Church (Minneapolis). 612-724-3621
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -