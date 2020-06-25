Virginia J. GRONLUND
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 101 of Roseville, MN Born on October 10, 1918 in Grantsburg, WI, to Olive Belle and John Stellburg, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen T. Gronlund. Survived by son Mark (Pat) and daughter Jan (Scott); grandchildren Gina and Ian. Good friends, the Mary's, Cindy and her quilting group. Special thanks to the caregivers at Eagle Crest of Roseville who cared for her so tenderly. Our gratitude to Julie, Optage Hospice. A memorial service will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved