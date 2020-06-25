Age 101 of Roseville, MN Born on October 10, 1918 in Grantsburg, WI, to Olive Belle and John Stellburg, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen T. Gronlund. Survived by son Mark (Pat) and daughter Jan (Scott); grandchildren Gina and Ian. Good friends, the Mary's, Cindy and her quilting group. Special thanks to the caregivers at Eagle Crest of Roseville who cared for her so tenderly. Our gratitude to Julie, Optage Hospice. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









