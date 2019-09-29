Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
ROSEVILLE SKATING CENTER, ROSE ROOM
2661 Civic Center Dr.
Roseville, MN
Virginia Jean (Tisland) DYRHAUG


1942 - 2019
Virginia Jean (Tisland) DYRHAUG Obituary
Age 76 Of St. Paul She was born in Bemidji, MN to Leslie and Virginia Tisland on September 5, 1942. She passed away as she slept, after surviving many years of health problems on August 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Robert, James and Kenneth; and sister, Bonnie. She is survived by loving husband, Wayne; son, Cody, both of St. Paul, MN; two brothers, Loren and Steven; three sisters, Connie, Judy and Cheri. She was a loving wife for 53 years, mother and sister, who enjoyed life, people and the outdoors. She was devoted to God and practiced kindness to others. She was a lifelong caregiver who helped make life for the elderly more comfortable. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00PM, October 7, 2019 at ROSEVILLE SKATING CENTER, ROSE ROOM, 2661 Civic Center Dr. Roseville, MN 55113. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
