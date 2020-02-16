|
Age 89 , formerly of Shoreview Loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma. Passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2020. Preceded in death by son-in-law, Ken Schirmers; siblings, Harv Stockness, Blanche Virkus. Survived by husband of 69 years, Joe; children, Michael (Mary Ann) Jay, Sandra (Steven) Flaherty, Jenell (Michael) Johnson, Mark (Nancy) Jay, DeeDee Schirmers; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; special friend, Shirley Smith; lifelong family friend, Judy Fandrei Morrison of Kenai, Alaska; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Visitation 4-8 PM Fri. Feb. 28th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Sat. Feb. 29th with visitation one hour prior at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Private interment at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to . 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020