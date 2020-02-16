Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia JWANOUSKOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Toots" JWANOUSKOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia "Toots" JWANOUSKOS Obituary
Age 89 , formerly of Shoreview Loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma. Passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2020. Preceded in death by son-in-law, Ken Schirmers; siblings, Harv Stockness, Blanche Virkus. Survived by husband of 69 years, Joe; children, Michael (Mary Ann) Jay, Sandra (Steven) Flaherty, Jenell (Michael) Johnson, Mark (Nancy) Jay, DeeDee Schirmers; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; special friend, Shirley Smith; lifelong family friend, Judy Fandrei Morrison of Kenai, Alaska; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Visitation 4-8 PM Fri. Feb. 28th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Sat. Feb. 29th with visitation one hour prior at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Private interment at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to . 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -