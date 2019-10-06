Home

Virginia L. "Ginny" ELMER

October 4, 1924 - October 1, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1. Survived by her husband Kenneth Kuby; her children, Caroline Wolfe (John), Chuck Elmer (Brenda) and Laurel Elmer; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, as well as step-children, -grandchildren and -great granddaughter, nieces, nephew, and many treasured friends. A funeral service and celebration of a life well lived and well loved will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 502 County Road UU, Hudson, WI. Memorials preferred to St. Paul's church or Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home in St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
