The matriarch of our family passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 19, 2020 at the age of 93. Originally from Chicago, IL and moved to the St. Paul, MN area where she and Carlo had 11 children. Virginia, also known as Busia to most who knew her, enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren, great grand children, and great-great grandhild. Survived by her husband of 74 years, Carlo; 8 sons, Jim, Tony, Peter (Catherine), Rock (Ivette), Joe (Deborah), Carlo James (Eva), Frank (Pam), and Paul (Gloria); and 3 daughters, Connie, Louise (Ron), and Carla (Tom). Also survived by 32 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild as well as many nieces, nephews, loving relatives, and friends. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Southview Senior Living for the endless care and comfort while she was living there. The LaManna family will be greeting friends and family for a public walk through visitation 5-8pm TODAY Thursday, July 23 at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Please enter through the East entrance (facing Snelling Ave.) and follow all posted CDC regulations; facemasks are required. Please call with any questions. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Virginia will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Missionary Sisters of St. Peter Claver. www.clavermissionarysisters.org
. 651-698-0796