Virginia L. "Busia" (Dubiel) LaMANNA
The matriarch of our family passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 19, 2020 at the age of 93. Originally from Chicago, IL and moved to the St. Paul, MN area where she and Carlo had 11 children. Virginia, also known as Busia to most who knew her, enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren, great grand children, and great-great grandhild. Survived by her husband of 74 years, Carlo; 8 sons, Jim, Tony, Peter (Catherine), Rock (Ivette), Joe (Deborah), Carlo James (Eva), Frank (Pam), and Paul (Gloria); and 3 daughters, Connie, Louise (Ron), and Carla (Tom). Also survived by 32 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild as well as many nieces, nephews, loving relatives, and friends. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Southview Senior Living for the endless care and comfort while she was living there. The LaManna family will be greeting friends and family for a public walk through visitation 5-8pm TODAY Thursday, July 23 at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Please enter through the East entrance (facing Snelling Ave.) and follow all posted CDC regulations; facemasks are required. Please call with any questions. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Virginia will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Missionary Sisters of St. Peter Claver. www.clavermissionarysisters.org . 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
O’HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 23, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss, she lived a long and prosperous life

Potato pete
Peter kalal
Friend
July 23, 2020
Love my mama I will miss her terribly. And she will forever be the most beautiful memory inside my heart..
Sis
Daughter
July 22, 2020
Ma,
We love you very much. You will be missed dearly. You will be in our hearts each and everyday.
Love, Your son Paul, Gloria and Sophia. Abbey too (pet).
Paul G. LaManna
Son
