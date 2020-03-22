|
|
2/20/1928 — 3/14/2020 Age 92 of Maplewood Preceded in death by husband, Donal; parents, Lindsey and Etta McKewin; brothers George (Betty), Robert (Patricia). Survived by sons Jay (Karin) and Kit (Teri); daughters Angela and Ruth (Mike) Thillen; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and extended family. Lynette was an R.N. for over 60 years and was actively working until age 77. Lynette's happiest times were with her family around her, and she loved having them to her back yard often. Her church was an integral part of her life. Memorials preferred to Episcopal Homes/Nursing Department, to Holy Apostles' Episcopal Church, or to donor's choice. Due to COVID-19 concerns, services will be delayed until this summer. Notice to follow here. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020