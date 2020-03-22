Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oakwood Family Funeral Home & Crematory
2585 Stillwater Road
Maplewood, MN 55119
(651) 738-2198
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia KIMBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Lynette (McKewin) KIMBLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Lynette (McKewin) KIMBLE Obituary
2/20/1928 — 3/14/2020 Age 92 of Maplewood Preceded in death by husband, Donal; parents, Lindsey and Etta McKewin; brothers George (Betty), Robert (Patricia). Survived by sons Jay (Karin) and Kit (Teri); daughters Angela and Ruth (Mike) Thillen; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and extended family. Lynette was an R.N. for over 60 years and was actively working until age 77. Lynette's happiest times were with her family around her, and she loved having them to her back yard often. Her church was an integral part of her life. Memorials preferred to Episcopal Homes/Nursing Department, to Holy Apostles' Episcopal Church, or to donor's choice. Due to COVID-19 concerns, services will be delayed until this summer. Notice to follow here. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -