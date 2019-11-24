Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Marian Care Center
200 Earl St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Marian Care Center
200 Earl St
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Virginia M. BIAGI Obituary
Proud Eastsider ~ Age 75 Passed away peacefully on 11/18 Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Louis D. and her parents, Edward and Mary. Virginia is survived by her siblings, Robin Gerstung and Kathryn (Tom) Griswold; brothers-in-law, James (Lamae) Biagi and Frank (Paddy) Biagi; many nieces, nephews and extended family. Virginia was a long time member at Church of St. Pascal. She also worked at the St. Pascal's Credit Union. A special thank you to the staff at Cerenity Marian Care Center and HealthEast Hospice for their care of Virginia. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM on Tuesday, November 26 at Marian Care Center, 200 Earl St., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Private family interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Church of St. Pascal.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
