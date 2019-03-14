Home

St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
2035 15th St W
Hastings, MN 55033
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2035 W. Fifteenth St.
Hastings, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2035 W. Fifteenth St.
Hastings, MN
View Map
Virginia M. "Poo" KIMMES

Virginia M. "Poo" KIMMES Obituary
Age 85, of Hastings Died peacefully March 11, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Bernard P. "Ben" Kimmes. Survived by children, Karen, Bruce, & Randy Kimmes; grandchildren, Jamie, Jessica, Kenna, Jonathan, & Thomas; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Landen, Carver, & Bennett; siblings, Peter (Jo) Nelson, Martin "Sal" Nelson, & Phyllis "Fiddy" Smith; & by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, & friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Sat. (3/16) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. Fifteenth St., Hastings. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Sat. at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hastings Family Service, or to the donor's choice. 651-437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 14, 2019
