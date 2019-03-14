|
|
Age 85, of Hastings Died peacefully March 11, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Bernard P. "Ben" Kimmes. Survived by children, Karen, Bruce, & Randy Kimmes; grandchildren, Jamie, Jessica, Kenna, Jonathan, & Thomas; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Landen, Carver, & Bennett; siblings, Peter (Jo) Nelson, Martin "Sal" Nelson, & Phyllis "Fiddy" Smith; & by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, & friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Sat. (3/16) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. Fifteenth St., Hastings. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Sat. at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hastings Family Service, or to the donor's choice. 651-437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 14, 2019