Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt Passed away at home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Betty; and brothers, John, Jim and Gene. Survived by loving brother Joe, sister-in-law Cindy, nieces and nephews. Cherished by her 12 great nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM on Wednesday, August 5th at St. Bernard's Church in St. Paul with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Autism Society of Minnesota.









