"Those we love don't go away, they fly beside us every day." Virginia Rustad, days shy of 98, of North Oaks, (formerly of Minnetonka), passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rustad and her son James Rustad. While serving in the Navy she met and married the love of her life. Virginia was active in her church and retired from Minnetonka Public Schools. Throughout the years she volunteered in the community in many ways. A special thanks to the multiple caregivers at Waverly Gardens and HealthPartners Hospice. She is survived by her children Linda (Ron) Reed, Diane (Jeff) Minion, John (Nancy) Rustad and Doris (Brian) Johnson, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. There will be a private burial at Fort Snelling. Memorials can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.