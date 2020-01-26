|
96 , of Duluth Died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Solvay Hospice House with her family by her side. Ginny was born July 10, 1923 in Duluth to Clifford and Madeline Hagberg. She was a graduate of Duluth Denfeld High School. Ginny and Robert "Bob" Smith were married on Sept. 19, 1942. While Bob was serving in the Marines in WWII, Ginny served her country as "Rosie the Riveter" for Douglas Aircraft. She dedicated the majority of her life to raising family. She loved to attend all the kids and grandkids school, faith based and sporting events. Ginny retired as a secretary of St. John's School after 23 years of service. Ginny, as known by her friends, and Mom/Nanny to her family, was a member of the Vineyard Church, was a veracious reader, dedicated bible student, accomplished knitter, strong recreational card player and avid Viking fan. She was a loyal friend in a wide variety of social circles. Spending time at the family cabin on Lake Elora was a favorite summer pastime. She was a fabulous baker and won a blue ribbon at the county fair for her "beauty bow" caramel rolls. She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ constantly learning and serving others. We are sure as she entered heaven it was said "Well Done Faithful Servant!" She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Madeline; husband, Robert J. Smith; sister, Marlene; brother, Sherwood and brother in law, Jim Smith. Ginny is survived by her children, Colleen (Gordy) Johnson, Robert M. (Marilyn) Smith, Mark (Ann) Smith, Patrick Smith, Larry (Wendy) Smith and Greg (Kari) Smith; grandchildren, Michael (Dipu Mohan) Smith, Lynne Smith-Seidel, Darren (Eugenia) Smith, Kristen (Steve) Scheer, Melissa Smith, Adam (Ashley) Smith, Aaron (Missy) Smith, Ryan Smith, Brent (Breanna) Johnson, Kurt (Missy) Johnson, Brittany (Paul) Benoit, Alyssa Smith, Derek and Shane Smith; 18 great grandchildren; sister in law, Marie Smith and many nieces and nephews. Ginny's family would like to thank the care teams at Lakeshore Assisted Living and the staff at Solvay Hospice House for their compassionate care and love. Visitation will begin at 10am with services at 11am Friday, Jan. 31st at the Vineyard Church, 1533 W Arrowhead Rd., Duluth, MN. Memorials may be directed to Solvay Hospice House, Union Gospel Mission or Damiano Center. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home Duluth MN, 218-727-3555.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020