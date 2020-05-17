Virginia Mae (Ginny) ANDERSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Golden Valley Passed away suddenly on May 13th at age 91, of Covid-19. Born 6-30-28. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Nellie Anderson. Survived by sister Marilyn Ash (Robert) of White Bear Township, nieces Laurie Bunnel (David) of Sammamish, Washington and Kathryn Nieters (David) of Blaine, Minnesota. Also great nephews Austin and Joshua and great nieces Britta and Annika. She was a member of First Covenant Church of Minneapolis and was guided by a strong faith. She was a graduate of the University of Minnesota. She worked for the Billy Graham Association and then a long-time employee of Northwestern Bank. Many thanks to the staff at Covenant Living of Golden Valley and Hospice. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorials preferred to Covenant Living, 5825 St. Croix Avenue N., Golden Valley. Minnesota, 55422 Kapala Glodek Malone 763-535-4112 www.KapalaGlodekMalone.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kapala-Glodek-Malone Funeral Home
7800 Bass Lake Road
New Hope, MN 55428
7635354112
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved