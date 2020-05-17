Of Golden Valley Passed away suddenly on May 13th at age 91, of Covid-19. Born 6-30-28. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Nellie Anderson. Survived by sister Marilyn Ash (Robert) of White Bear Township, nieces Laurie Bunnel (David) of Sammamish, Washington and Kathryn Nieters (David) of Blaine, Minnesota. Also great nephews Austin and Joshua and great nieces Britta and Annika. She was a member of First Covenant Church of Minneapolis and was guided by a strong faith. She was a graduate of the University of Minnesota. She worked for the Billy Graham Association and then a long-time employee of Northwestern Bank. Many thanks to the staff at Covenant Living of Golden Valley and Hospice. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorials preferred to Covenant Living, 5825 St. Croix Avenue N., Golden Valley. Minnesota, 55422 Kapala Glodek Malone 763-535-4112 www.KapalaGlodekMalone.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.