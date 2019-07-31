Home

Virginia Manke (Ginny) COLBY


1923 - 2019
Virginia Manke (Ginny) COLBY Obituary
Age 96, of St. Paul Passed away July 29, 2019 Preceded in death by husbands, Harry Manke and Gage Colby. Survived by son, Bill (Carole) Manke; daughter, Claudia (Steve) Becker; 3 grandchildren, Molly (DJ) Kor, Becky (Beau) Jacobson and Brian (Kate) Manke; 7 great grandchildren; stepson, Greg (Carol) Colby; and other family members. Private services. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Thank you to the amazing staff at Lilydale Senior Living, Cheryl at Bluestone and the HP Hospice Team.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 31, 2019
